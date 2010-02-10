“Precious” Star Shows Off Comedy Chops On Leno

Watch your back Mo’Nique. Your “Precious” co-star Gabourey Sidibe is kind of funny.

During her sit down with Jay Leno the Oscar-nominated neophyte thespian had the crowd in the palm of her hands as she told stories of her boyfriend teaching her how to drive, being attacked by “stoned” Koalas in Australia and how she’s scared of Mike Tyson (who isn’t?) But somebody should warn her that wanting to drive a Prius isn’t such a good idea right now. (props to Mr.WorldPremier)

“There are a lot of things with a face that taste good.” Gabourey Sidibe