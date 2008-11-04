Obama vs. Palin In "Mercenaries 2"?!

Most beef is saved for rap and Bush versus the World, but it seems as if Sarah Palin and Barack Obama have taken their feud to the virtual world. Who will win this rumble for it all?

EA and Pandemic have revealed that the two White House hopefuls will be available and playable characters in Mercenaries 2. Although the word on what their roles are is kept a secret, my guess is that Obama won’t have a problem taking down a corrupt government at all.

Also On The Urban Daily: