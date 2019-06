According to Sandra Rose, Lil Wayne is getting death threats from New York Crips, who say, they are waiting for him in prison. Lil Wayne is constantly promoting the bloods, their “soowoop” catch phrase, colors and slang. He was previously accosted by L.A. Crips, including G-nit rapper, 40-Glocc for promoting the Bloods.

