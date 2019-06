Dwele performed his song “Angel” at last year’s “Suite For Ma Dukes” where Miguel Atwood Ferguson and Carlos Nino paid tribute to the late J Dilla in contemporary chamber music style.

The concert will be released on DVD in March of 2010.

