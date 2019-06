Good for Ricky. We can’t have boxers beeing with rappers. Ali was helping Sam Cooke not trying to beat him up in the club. Now if we could only get Mayweather to Fight Pacqiao. Maybe Mosley could give him a fight but I doubt it.

