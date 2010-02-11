CLOSE
AUDIO: Snoop Dogg & Hustle Boyz “Check Yo Self” (G-Mix)

The idea of the cover song in hip-hop has largely been seen as a no-no. Snoop Dogg caused people to reconsider their ideas on his debut album when he remade Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh’s classic “La-Di-Da-Di.”  Over the years Snoop has put his own spin on a few classic tunes, such as Eric B & Rakim’s “Paid In Full,” and most recently Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock’s “I Wanna Rock.”

For his upcoming mixtape of classic west coast rap songs, West Coast Blueprint, Snoop takes on Ice Cube & Das EFX’s 1993 classic “Check Yo Self.”

