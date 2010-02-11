AUDIO: Janelle Monae & Big Boi “Tight Rope”

The electrifying Janelle Monae is back with a brand new song, “Tight Rope,” from her forthcoming album, The ArchAndroid.

Most of you SLEPT HARD on her debut EP, Metropolis: The Chase Suite, which appeared on Bad Boy back in 2008. But her futuristic, danceable, soulful, funky music will not be denied!

She’s joined by Big Boi of Outkast on “Tight Rope.” “Tight Rope” will be followed by another new song, “Cold War” on Janelle’s website on February 12th. Both songs will be available for sale on February 23rd. The ArchAndroid hits stores on May 18th.

