Weezy’s “Rebirth” Stillborn With #2 Debut

Lil Wayne may have rejoiced at having his jail sentence delayed by a year, but he certainly must be disappointed with the sales of his new album, Rebirth, which hit stores last week.

Weezy’s latest album debuts at number 2 this week with approximately 176,000 copies sold. While this is still a respectable number, it’s a far cry from the 1 million copies his previous album, The Carter III, sold in its first week.

Certainly, the numerous delays contributed to the album’s relatively poor showing on the charts, however one would think that the so-called greatest rapper alive could sell more than that, even if it was a poorly-executed “rock” album.

Oh well, Weezy. Just be thankful your teeth got you an extra month to prepare for life in the clink.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Sentencing Postponed To March 2nd

RELATED: Lil Wayne: “I’m Looking Forward To Jail”