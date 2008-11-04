ELECTION SPECIAL: The "Monica Lewinsky"

Few realize that it’s been only 13 short years since Monica Lewinsky stepped into the White House as an intern and stepped out as one of the government’s favorite jump-offs. So while we sit here witnessing history on this 2008 election night, we’re trying to put a few drinks down our gullets in the meantime (unlike Ms. Lewinsky, who put something else down her gullet during that fateful internship). Check out the recipe for this Oval Vodka contest winner below, and play a few drinking games of your own! Responsibly, of course.

MONICA LEWINSKY: THE OFFICIAL DRINK OF THE ‘OVAL’ OFFICE

2 oz. Oval Vodka

1 oz. X-rated Liqueur

1 oz. fresh lemon lime sour

Sugared Rim

Fill shaker with ice

Wet rim of martini glass and dip into sugar

Add OVAL vodka, X-rated Liqueur and Fresh Lime Sour

Shake until your arm hurts and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish with fresh strawberry and lemon slice

Also On The Urban Daily: