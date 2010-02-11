Jay-Z And Lebron James To Mentor Dallas Youth

Before this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game, mogul Jay-Z and Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will team up to provide mentorship for students at the East Dallas chapter of the Boys and Girls Club.

Both men will personally appear at the event to field questions from the students, take pictures, and hand out books.

Each participating student is a member of the Coca-Cola sponsored Dallas Elevators, a program that aims to empower students through interactive role-modeling with top leaders from different fields.

“Giving back to the community is part of everything that we do,” explained Santiago Blanco, VP Sprite & Flavors for Coca-Cola North America. “It is fitting for Sprite to partner with creative and iconic individuals like JAY-Z and LeBron James, who inspire today’s youth to be original and innovative.”

