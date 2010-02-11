Janet Jackson & J Dupri Finish Theme Song To Tyler Perry Sequel

What is it like working on a marriage movie with your ex?

Just ask the reunited Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri. Jackson just announced on Twitter than that duo has finished recording the song “Nothing,” which will serve as the theme to Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Too.”

Dupri Executive produced her last album, Discipline when he was President of Island Urban Music. Discipline was her tenth album and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and has achieved Gold sales status.

Is it possible to make magic with your ex? Let’s see what happens.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? will be in theaters April 2, 2010!