Lil Wayne Not Getting Grill Removed Says Lawyer

According to Lil Wayne’s lawyer, Stacey Richman, the soon-to-be-incarcerated rapper will be undergoing dental surgery, but not to remove his grills as has been rumored.

Richman was recently interviewed by New York Magazine and says that Weezy’s grill will stay in tact. She also says the surgery wasn’t done before Weezy’s February 9th court date because his dentist had gone on a last minute charity mission to Nicaragua.

I’m not buying this at all…

