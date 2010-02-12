Dr. Dre Suing Death Row Records Over Unpaid Royalties

Andre “Dr Dre” Young is suing the new owners of Death Row Records for unpaid royalties, and releasing a new version of his classic 1992 album, The Chronic, without his permission.

Dre filed the suit in a federal court in Los Angeles yesterday against WideAWAKE, who purchased Death Row and its catalog in early 2009. Dre says he hasn’t received any royalties from the album since he left the label in 1996.

The lawsuit says that Dre’s lawyers notified the new owners that he was owed unpaid royalties but they have failed to pay him. He claims the label breached his contract by releasing The Chronic Re-Lit and a greatest hits compilation without obtaining Dre’s permission and securing the proper rights.

He also says that the label is in violation of his contract by selling the album digitally, since his contract with Death Row never included digital distribution rights.

Dre is seeking over $75,000 in damages for breach of contract, false advertising, trademark infringement and misappropriation of publicity.

RELATED: Suge Knight Sued For Child Support

RELATED: VIDEO: Dr. Dre “Puffin On Blunts…”

SOURCE