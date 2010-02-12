Freeway Jacking Eminem For “Freelapse” Mixtape

Last night in NYC Freeway and Jake One hosted a listening session for their project The Stimulus Package, dropping February 16th on Rhymesayers Records.

In between talking about songs that didn’t make the album and signing stimulus checks for fans, Freeway revealed that he’ll be taking Eminem’s beats for a test drive with a mixtape called “The Freelapse” dropping any day now. Check the video below.

Freeway & Jake One On The Stimulus Package from Jerry Barrow on Vimeo.

