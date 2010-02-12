AUDIO: Janelle Monae “Cold War”

After yesterday’s premiere of “Tight Rope” featuring Big Boi of Outkast, Janelle Monae’s delivered yet another single from her new album, The ArchAndroid.

“Cold War” is another uptempo number in the same vein as “Tight Rope.” It also kinda reminds me of Outkast’s “Bombs Over Baghdad.”

