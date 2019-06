Damn…Hip-Hop’s most famous broken up couple is airing all their dirty laundry. Tahiry is saying Joe Budden was lying about abusing her. This is soap opera drama. Hitting women is not cool nor is mushing women. I someone gets you so pissed off, you’d hit them you should break up with them.

