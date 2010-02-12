C-Murder Says Young Trump Not His Son

Imprisoned rapper C-Murder has lashed out at published interviews by his alleged “son,” who discussed the rapper’s life sentence, while simultaneously disrespecting rappers like Bow Wow, his mother and other rappers.

Rapper Young Trump, of The Rich Boyz, appeared on Streetz Disciplez Radio and claimed he was C-Murder’s son.

During the interview Young Trump revealed he had issues with Bow Wow, Yung Berg and Sean Kingston.

He labeled Bow Wow phony and called his mother a “slut” and called Yung Berg a “fa**ot.”

According to C-Murder, Young Trump is not his son, he is his cousin. “Young Trump is not my son, he is my little cousin,” C-Murder told AllHipHop.com in a statement. “For me personally, he’s young at this, so the beefs he’s into are something I do not support. For him to be saying I’m his pops and then disrespect Bow Wow’s mother like that….I don’t get down like that.”

