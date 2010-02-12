CLOSE
VIDEO: Erykah Badu & Lil Wayne “Jump Up In The Air”

Erykah Badu just unleashed the kaleidoscopic… errm, ERYKAHLIDOSCOPIC video for her single “Jump Up In The Air” featuring Lil Wayne.

The trippy video features Erykah and Lil Wayne and a very trippy kaleidoscope effect.   Don’t watch this while under the influence!!!!

Erykah’s New Ameyrkah Part II: Return Of The Ankh album hits stores on March 30th!

Watch the video on Erykah’s website!

