Omarion Cites Spirtual Reasons For Not Celebrating Valentine’s Day

As thoughts turn to flowers, chocolates, balloons, cards and romance with someone special for many people this weekend, Valentine’s Day will be just another day in the life for Omarion.

The former B2K frontman, whose music may supply the soundtrack for lovers on Sunday (Feb. 14), revealed that the special day of love is not on his radar. According to Omarion, holidays in general are not observed at all by him.

“I actually don’t celebrate any of the holidays,” said the singer/actor, who cited “spiritual reasons” for his refusal to acknowledge the special days of the year. “..it’s more a spiritual thing. I have to go with my conscience. I just decided not involve myself in Pagan holidays.”

