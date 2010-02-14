Tanya Morgan’s Donwill Raps About Love In “High Fidelity”

Music snobs unite. Donwill of the rap group Tanya Morgan is releasing an album inspired by John Cusack’s 2000 romantic comedy, High Fidelity.

On the heels of his group’s critically acclaimed project Brooklynati, the native of Cincinnati, Ohio has poured five relationships worth of experience into his first solo project Don Cusack In High Fidelity.

“The relationship he had with music spoke to me on so many levels,” Don says of Cusack’s character in the film. “There was a point in time when I was wondering why I can’t be successful in a relationship and it had a lot to do with music and chasing my career.”

Don came by the TheUrbandaily to give us a sneak peek at the project and share some of the experiences that shaped the music.

Donwill On Don Cusack In High Fidelity from The Urban Daily on Vimeo.