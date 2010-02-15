Throwback: Jay-Z & Nas Want “Dead Presidents”

Happy President’s Day. Let’s jump in a time capsule real quick with Jay-Z and Nas.

In 1994 Nas said he wanted “Presidents to represent me…I want dead f*** Presidents to represent me..”

And two years later Jigga took that hot line and made it a hot song…

Then a decade later after the best battle in hip-hop Jay-Z became Nas’ label president and they declared themselves “Black Republicans” on Hip-Hop Is Dead..

Then brought it full circle back to the 90s on some American Gangster ish in 2007.

“Worst enemies wanna be my best friends/best friends wanna be my enemies like that’s what’s in…” -Nas