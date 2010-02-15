TRAILER: T-Pain’s “Freaknik: The Musical” Cartoon

Judging from this short 40 second trailer and the cast list, T-Pain’s upcoming Adult Swim special, Freaknik: The Musical, just might be the best marriage of hip-hop and animation ever!

T-Pain stars as The Ghost Of Freaknik Past and is joined by cast mates Lil’ Wayne (who voices a character named Jesus), Cee-Lo, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Big Boi, Lil Jon, Charlie Murphy, George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, DJ Pooh, DJ Drama, Kelis, Kel Mitchell, and Saturday Night Live cast members Andy Samberg and Bill Hader.

The one-hour special airs March 7th on Adult Swim.

