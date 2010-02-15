Jay-Z Says “We Are The World” Shouldn’t Have Been Touched

Jay-Z’s absence from the “We Are The World” remake did not go unnoticed. So why did the Jiggaman elect not to participate?

Apparently, because Jay does have some sense of decency after all. (Jokes! Jay’s one of the classiest dudes hip-hop has ever seen!)

MTV News caught up with Jay and asked him for his take on the remake.

I couldn’t agree more! I bet after hearing the 7 minute piece of sh*t that passes for the remake, he was even happier that he sat it out.

Hasn’t Haiti suffered enough??

With all of that talent in the room, you would think they would’ve found someone to write a brand new song, or at least done the original justice…

Apparently not.

