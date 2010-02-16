Sade’s “Soldier Of Love” On Track For A #1 Debut

Sade’s first album in 10 years, Soldier Of Love, hit stores last week and is well on its way to securing a number one debut on this week’s Billboard album chart.

Music industry website HitsDailyDouble.com tracks sales reports before the official SoundScan numbers are released on Wednesdays and is reporting that Soldier Of Love has sold close to 300,000 copies with only 54% of reports tallied at press time. The number two selling album of the week, Lady Antebellum’s Need You Now, had just over 150,000 copies sold.

UPDATE: HitsDailyDouble.com is now reporting that Soldier Of Love sold 481,000 copies which guarantees a #1 debut. Congrats to Sade!!

