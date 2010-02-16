VIDEO: Dru Hill “Love MD”

When I saw that Dru Hill had a new song and video, I was wondering who in their right mind would give these guys a deal in 2010.

Then I saw that they linked up with Kedar Entertainment which is run by Kedar Massenburg, former head of Motown Records, and it all made sense.

After finding success by discovering talents like India.Arie, D’Angelo, and Erykah Badu, he’s spent the last 10 years or so repeatedly trying and failing to turn Chico DeBarge into a star, running Joe’s career into the ground, and signing formerly great artists and mediocre new artists to his label. So it kinda makes sense that Dru Hill would link up with the Napoleon Complex afflicted label exec.

Anyway…

Here’s Dru Hill’s new video for “Love MD.”

I have a feeling a lot of you are gonna say this song is great…

And I’m just gonna have to shake my head at you in advance.

