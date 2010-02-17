Method Man / Ghostface / Raekwon “Wu Massacre” Album Art & Tracklist Revealed

Apparently, Method Man, Ghostface, and Raekwon have given up on their original album title, as well as naming their super-group, but who cares when they have an album cover as dope as this!

Hopefully, the entire album art is done comic book style and isn’t just full of pictures of them ice grilling a camera…

But then again, I doubt Def Jam would spend the money on that, since most people don’t even bother buying albums anyway!

Our loss, I guess.

UPDATE:

Def Jam held a listening session today, February 17th, and thanks to RapRadar, we have the tracklist for the album:

1. Criminology 2.5

2. Meth vs Chef

3. Ya Moms Skit

4. Smooth Sailing Remix (feat. Solomon Childs)

5. Our Dreams

6. Gunshowers (feat. Inspectah Deck & Cappadonna)

7. Dangerous

8. Pimpin’ Chipp

9. How To Pay Rent Skit (feat. Tracy Morgan)

10. Miranda

11. Youngtown Heist

12. Breaka Breaka

13. Made Men

