Shyne Signs Seven-Figure Deal With Def Jam

Four months after being released from prison and then deported to Belize, Shyne has reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with Def Jam Records.

Miss Info reports that the label won a bidding war over the rapper, whose 2004 album, Godfather Buried Alive, was released on Def Jam while he was in jail.

Now, kudos to the man for locking down a deal, but in 2010, who signs seven-figure deals, aside from Drake???

While there has been a lot of buzz over Shyne since his release, is it enough to warrant a label doing that kind of deal for an artist who released one platinum album 10 years ago, a follow-up that wasn’t worth the plastic it was pressed on, and… well… there was that verse on that DJ Khaled record that leaked a few weeks ago that was doo-doo…

And how is Shyne gonna promote his album in the United States, a country he was deported from?!???!??

This whole thing has FAIL written all over it.

The rumor mill has been buzzing for awhile that Def Jam head, L.A. Reid, was on his way out, and if this Shyne project flops, I believe that will be the final nail in Reid’s coffin.

