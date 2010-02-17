Mathew Knowles Ordered To Pay $8200 Per Month In Child Support

From TMZ

Though a paternity test is still pending, an L.A. judge ordered Mathew Knowles to pay up for his alleged newborn son Nixon (pictured above). According to TMZ, the judge ordered Knowles to pay $8,200 per month in child support, in addition to 100% of uninsured medical costs.

A woman named Alexsandra Wright claims that Mathew is the father of her newborn son Nixon, who was born February 4th. And apparently, little Nixon is the result of an 18-month affair between Wright and Knowles. Alexsandra’s lawyer asked the judge for financial support from Mathew, who technically didn’t “confirm” that he’s the child’s father, but back in January gave Alexsandra $10,000 to cover her immediate medical costs, which proves that there’s a really good chance that Mathew is the baby’s daddy.

