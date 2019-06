Poor Alicia Keys…

I know it may seem like we’re hating again, but Alicia’s got a serious acne problem, and we’re surprised that she hasn’t been able to find a dermatologist that can get it under control.

These shots of Alicia were taken in London after an overnight flight from NYC, and Alicia wasn’t wearing a speck of make-up.

SOURCE

RELATED: GALLERY: Acne Takes Over Alicia Keys’ Face

RELATED: VIDEO: Charles Barkley Dresses Up As Alicia Keys