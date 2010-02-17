AUDIO: Silhouette Brown “Constant Questions”

Back in the 90s and early 2000s, West London’s 4Hero took the dance music world by storm with singles like “Mr. Kirk’s Nightmare” and albums like Two Pages, Parallel Universe, and Creating Patterns.

In 2010, one half of the crew, Dego aka Mr. GoodGood is back with the second album from his new project, Silhouette Brown.

With the help of Philadelphia power-house vocalist Lady Alma, and Kaidi Tatham of London’s Bugz In The Attic production crew, the trio has just released two.

Decidedly different from 4Hero’s breakbeat-heavy early years and their later more mellowed out West London boogie, Dego’s work with Silhouette Brown highlights his own talents as a songwriter and producer working with much more R&B oriented material, but still with the feel you would come to expect from the man who penned 4Hero’s dance floor classic, “Hold It Down.”

two is available for sale now at Dego’s website www.2000black.com and on iTunes.

