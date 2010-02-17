VIDEO: Charlie Murphy Says Britney Spears Is Posessed By Rick James

This clip is from Charlie Murphy’s upcoming DVD “I Will Not Apologize” out this Thursday. I got a chance to watch it and was very impressed. Charlie Murphy has gotten his story telling and impersonation skills up. Anybody who thinks he’s a one dimensional tough guy has got another thing coming.

