Tiger Woods To Issue Statement On Friday

For his first official appearance since the car accident and subsequent scandal that turned the golfer’s world upside down months ago, Tiger Woods will appear in public to issue a statement at 11am ET on Friday, February 19th.

According to PGATour.com, the press conference will take place at PGA headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

RELATED: SPOTTED: Tiger Woods Leaving Sex Rehab

RELATED: Paul Mooney: “The Only Mistake Tiger Made Was Leaving Those White Women Alive”