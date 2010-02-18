CONTEST: Win Tickets To The Premiere Of “Cop Out”!!

Bruce Willis,Tracy Morgan, Sean William Scott star in the new comedy, “Cop Out.” It will be in theaters February 26th but Blackplanet.com members have a chance to attend the premiere on February 22nd in New York City.

Getting tickets is easy! Just watch the trailer below and answer the following question: Where did Tracy Morgan get his start in Comedy? One winner will be chosen at random from correct responses in the comments section of this post. Good Luck!!

READ COMPLETE CONTEST RULES HERE.

You must complete the contact fields below and must be 18 or older to enter.

