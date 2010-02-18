Gary Coleman Blows Up At TV Host When Asked About Assault

Actor Gary Coleman spoke to The Insider about his recent arrest for allegedly assaulting his wife.

The former child star of “Different Strokes” fame was arrested in Utah on January 24th on a domestic assault warrant. Coleman appeared on “The Insider” to give his side of the story.

The first part of the interview focused on his mugshot and what was going through his mind when he was taking the picture.

Even though he survived the criticism and prodding in the first portion, Coleman lost his temper in the second half.

(spotted @ Bossip)

After Coleman left the set the hosts dissected him like a lab rat and got a behavioral psychologist to say that “he needs medicine.” Gary Coleman has been far from a boy scout but this interview left a bad taste in my mouth. The whole “tune in for more of Gary’s Rage” just felt wrong.

But what do you think ? Was the host justified in her “provocation” of Coleman?