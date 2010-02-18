THE LEAK: The-Dream “Love King”

Your boy Terius “The-Dream” Nash is back with the first single, “Love King,” from his forthcoming album of the same name.

Quiet as its kept, The-Dream has been a bit of a guilty pleasure of mine, and his last album got a lot of spins when no one else was around to witness.

The-Dream sticks to his formula here, also known as biting Prince songs but not hard enough to warrant a lawsuit. This time he shows us that he’s been paying a lot of attention to “The Beautiful Ones.”

Fluffy, pleasant, nothing groundbreaking, and better than his work on Mariah’s last album.

I guess this one’s a keeper.

