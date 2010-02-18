Jimi Hendrix Gets His Own “Rock Band”

The greatest guitar player to ever walk the face of the earth, James Marshall Hendrix, is getting his own edition of the video game “Rock Band” this year.

Hendrix’s stepsister, Janie Hendrix, controls Jimi’s estate and confirmed to the LA Times that an all-Jimi version of the game will be released before the end of the year.

Jimi Hendrix exploded onto the music scene in the late 1960s with his fiery guitar solos, and incredible showmanship. His music is definitely timeless and his catalog of recordings continues to sell 40 years after his death of an accidental drug overdose..

The Hendrix version of “Rock Band” follows the Beatles’ widely successful version which was released in 2009, and will be released after a new album of previously unreleased songs, Valley Of Neptune, hits stores.

Instead of playing a guitar made for left-handed people, Hendrix, who was a southpaw, played an upside down guitar made for right-handed players. It’s currently unknown whether or not the video game will require players to play an upside down guitar, though that’d be smart of them!

RELATED: Sony Still Cashing In On MJ’s Death With New PS3 Package

RELATED: Rockstar & Timbaland Present Beaterator

Also On The Urban Daily: