Ludacris & Friends Line Up For “Battle”

With the release of his new album, Battle Of The Sexes, just weeks away, the final tracklist for the album has finally been revealed.

Luda’s put together an all-star cast of today’s stars for his seventh album, due out on March 9th!

Peep the tracklist!

1. “Intro”

2. “How Low”

3. “My Chick Bad” feat. Nicki Minaj

4. “Everybody Drunk” feat. Lil Scrappy

5. “I Do It All Night”



6. “Sex Room” feat. Trey Songz7. “I Know You Got a Man” feat. Flo Rida8. “Hey Ho” feat. Lil’ Kim and Lil’ Fate9. “Party No Mo’” feat. Gucci Mane10. “B.O.T.S. Radio” feat. I-2011. “Can’t Live With You” feat. Monica12. “Feelin’ So Sexy”13. “Tell Me a Secret” feat. Ne-Yo14. “My Chick Bad (Remix)” feat. Diamond, Trina, and Eve

Also On The Urban Daily: