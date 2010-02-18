CLOSE
Whitney Houston Has Officially Turned Into “Sexual Chocolate”

Damn the media is really trying to ruin my childhood. They have besmirched the image of the first record I bought (We Are The world) the image of  my first favorite artist, Michael Jackson and all my favorite toys with bad movies (G.I. Joe, Transformers). Now my first crush has officially turned into Sexual Chocolate. How did Whitney Houston become Randy Watson?  Here’s Whitney performing (ruining) “I Will Always Love You” she gets really Randy Watson with it at about 1:22.

Now here’s Randy Watson from Sexual Chocolate(Coming To America)

