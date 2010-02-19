VIDEO: Tiger Woods, “I Am Deeply Sorry For My Irresponsible Behavior”

Tiger Woods broke his silence on Friday morning during a press conference that was broadcast live on Ustream, via the company’s partner CBS News.

It was the first public appearance by the world champion golfer since admitting to marital indiscretions last December and taking a hiatus from the PGA. He did not take any questions afterward.

According to his website: “While Tiger feels that what happened is fundamentally a matter between him and his wife, he also recognizes that he has hurt and let down a lot of other people who were close to him. He also let down his fans. He wants to begin the process of making amends, and that’s what he’s going to discuss.”

Watch the video below.

