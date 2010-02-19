Lil Wayne Has Eight Root Canals At Once

Looks like Weezy really needed that dental surgery after all…

TMZ is reporting that Lil Wayne underwent a marathon session in the dentists chair on Tuesday that included EIGHT root canals, several tooth implants redone and more added, and repairs on the real teeth that he does have left.

Damn, homie.

I’d love to see his medicine cabinet right about now.

The only person that probably isn’t wincing in pain after hearing about this is Bill Murray’s masochistic character from Little Shop Of Horrors.

