Eve Owes $350K In Delinquent Taxes

2010 is off to a bad start for Eve.

After finding herself involved in a money laundering investigation a few weeks back, it appears that Eve is behind on her taxes.

According to The Detroit News Tax Watchdog, Eve’s tax debt is as follows:

  • The state of California filed a $29,059 lien against her on Jan. 29, 2009, with the Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds.
  • The IRS filed a $29,439 lien on Jan. 12, 2009, in Los Angeles.
  • The state of California filed a $56,597 lien on June 30, 2008, in Los Angeles.
  • The IRS filed a $242,245 lien on Jan. 31, 2008, in Los Angeles.

Oops!

She better call up these guys!

