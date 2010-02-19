Nas Pleads Not Guilty To Charge Of Contempt Of Court

Nas plead not guilty to a charge of contempt of court today, February 19th.

Kelis’ lawyer alleges that Nasty Nas hasn’t paid more than $200k in court ordered child support, spousal support, and attortney fees. Her lawyer filed the charge because Nas allegedly refused to pay.

The hearing will take place in March, and if found guilty, Nas could go to jail.

