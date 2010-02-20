FREE DOWNLOAD: Marsha Ambrosius “Yours Sincerely” EP

Marsha Ambrosius has been putting in a lot of work since her group Floetry broke up in the mid-2000s.

She’s worked with Busta Rhymes, Nas, Mario, Wale, Slum Village, and some guy named Michael Jackson to name a few. She also recently signed a deal with J Records.

In anticipation of her forthcoming solo debut album, Marsha just dropped the Yours Sincerely EP, the follow-up to her Yours Truly mixtape.

Check out the song “Put It On Repeat” and download the EP for free!