Jay-Z hit up Jonathan Ross’ show while in London for the Brit Awards and had some fun cracking jokes with the host.

He talked a lil bit about Obama, hip-hop being able to age and his 40th Birthday party. And yeah he still calls Diddy “Puff.”

