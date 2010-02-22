Philly International Records Building Suffers 2 Alarm Fire

From 100.3 The Beat I Philadelphia

A 2-alarm fire has sent one person to the hospital and caused damage to the legendary Philadelphia International Records building on South Broad Street. The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 Sunday morning.

Located at the corner of Broad and Spruce Streets, this building is very well known in Philadelphia as home of the Philadelphia International music company and Gamble and Huff studios. The fire, which was placed under control within an hour, started on the third floor of the building, the heart as it turns out, of its history.

In terms of what caused the fire, first responders say they saw four or five people running from the building. Fire officials tell us one person was inside the building, despite the fact that the building was locked up when first responders arrived.

That person is said to be non-cooperative with the police investigation.

