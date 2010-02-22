CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

AUDIO: We Are The World (Hip-Hop Remix) feat DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Dr. Dre, Drake, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Akon, Eminem, DMX & Christopher Walken

Leave a comment

 

 

Los Angeles – Two weeks ago, someone came up with the bright idea of remaking  “We Are The World”…with rappers. While results were less than swaggalitious, we at Hood Newz (boo-yao!!) managed to swap a copy of an exclusive never before heard HIP-HOP REMIX of “We Are The World” and we must say,  this is how it SHOULD have sounded!!

This mix features Bollywood sensation, DJ Khaled, renowned vocalist, T-Pain, upstart producer, Dr. Dre, Police Man’s ball host, Rick Ross, baggy-jean enthusiast, Kid Cudi, Swedish singer, Akon, children book author, Young Jeezy, satanic worshippers, Bone-Thugs-Harmony, cardigan kingpin, Drake, rehab sponsor, DMX, yogi-maven, Eminem and Christopher “King Of NY” Walken.

Let us know what you think in the comments….  And if you like that, check out:

Bill Cosby VS. DJ Drama here

And while we’re here, how come SHE wasn’t on the song…damn!

Now, follow me, dammit

dmx , dr. dre , drake , Eminem , Grammy , haiti , lionel richie , orphan , T-Pain , We Are The World

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close