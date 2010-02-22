AUDIO: We Are The World (Hip-Hop Remix) feat DJ Khaled, T-Pain, Dr. Dre, Drake, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Akon, Eminem, DMX & Christopher Walken

Los Angeles – Two weeks ago, someone came up with the bright idea of remaking “We Are The World”…with rappers. While results were less than swaggalitious, we at Hood Newz (boo-yao!!) managed to swap a copy of an exclusive never before heard HIP-HOP REMIX of “We Are The World” and we must say, this is how it SHOULD have sounded!!

This mix features Bollywood sensation, DJ Khaled, renowned vocalist, T-Pain, upstart producer, Dr. Dre, Police Man’s ball host, Rick Ross, baggy-jean enthusiast, Kid Cudi, Swedish singer, Akon, children book author, Young Jeezy, satanic worshippers, Bone-Thugs-Harmony, cardigan kingpin, Drake, rehab sponsor, DMX, yogi-maven, Eminem and Christopher “King Of NY” Walken.

Let us know what you think in the comments….

