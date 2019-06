VIDEO: Does Hip-Hop Like Light Skinned Girls Too Much?

“Complexion Obsession” is a good short documentary about the proliferation of light skinned, exotic girls and lack of dark skinned women in rap videos.

Joy Daily.tv interviews rappers Rick Ross, Cassidy, Pusha from The Clipse, and Paul Wall, Actress Melyssa Ford, Radio Personality Angela Yee, Models Bria Myles, Dollicia Bryan, Vanessa Veasley, Suelyn, Diznee, Kimmi Kennedy and Jeri J, Temple University Chair of Black Studies Dr. Norment, Director Lee Harris, and Producer/ Writer Thembisa Mshaka.