For some reason, Lil Wayne joined Twitter 9 days before he goes into lock down at Rikers.

On his Twitter account, Weezy linked to a live Ustream broadcast he was doing with Lil Twist. During the broadcast, the man who underwent some serious dental surgery last week showed off the results.

