Legendary Bay Area MC E-40 is preparing to drop two new albums on March 30th, Revenue Retrievin’: Day Shift and Revenue Retrievin’: Night Shift.

He’s hooked up with another Bay Area legend, Too $hort, for the new song “Show Me What You Workin Wit”

Classic material from both!!

