Prada Revamps “America’S Cup” Sneaker

Ladies and gentlemen, your Sneaker Mann presents Prada’s revamped America’s Cup sneaker.

The sneakers have been styled using shaded “naplak,” or simply patent calfskin, to create a shiny effect over a gradient in which colors fade to black. For men these high-fashion kicks are available in gray, yellow, red and silver, silver and grey and copper and smoke. Ladies can step in pink, orange, indigo and flesh colors.

Prada has done it again, what do you guys think about these?

Mens…

Womens…

Also On The Urban Daily: